Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:50 IST
Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the event's second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both trailing only Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo (8-0). Lux, Bichette and Gallo will all meet head-to-head as part of the Thursday night schedule.

Bichette and Lux also will have Thursday matchups with Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (6-2). "It's going to be a big night," Snell said on MLB's YouTube feed. He jokingly added, "We need Gallo to just relax."

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Lux began his night with a 4-3 victory over San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. After routing Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana 7-1, Lux earned a pair of two-run wins, 6-4 over Oakland A's left-hander Jesus Luzardo and 2-0 over San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

Luzardo, Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ each went 3-1 on Wednesday, and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader finished 3-2. Tatis, Detroit Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum and Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips all went 2-2. Pence, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker and Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl each went 1-3, and Santana opened his tournament with an 0-5 night.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Tuesday:

American League East 1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 7-1

2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 6-2 3. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 3-1

4. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-4 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-7

American League Central T1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 5-3

T1. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 5-3 3. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 4-3

4. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 4-4 5. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-5

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 8-0

2. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 4-4 3. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 3-5

4. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6 5. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East 1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 6-2

2. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 5-3 3. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 3-5

4. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 1-2 5. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 2-6

National League Central T1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 6-2

T1. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 6-2 3. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 2-2

4. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 3-5 5. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West 1. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 7-1

2. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3 3. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 4-4

4. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 2-5 5. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 1-6

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to mobilise scientists, engineers to work on innovative solutions to COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a huge challenge as well as an opportunity, saying there is a need to mobilise the countrys scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solutions t...

On this day in 2008: Brendon McCullum gave a glorifying start to IPL

On April 18, 2008, a global phenomenon first came into light and went on to cement Indias stature as a powerhouse in the game of cricket. On this day, the first-ever match was played in the Indian Premier League, a battle between Kolkata Kn...

Odisha govt asks district Collectors to review status of migrant workers, ensure women's safety in camps

The Odisha government has asked all district administrations to conduct a review of the situation relating to migrant labourers and stranded persons in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown. It has also asked to ensure the safety of women and gi...

Sport-On this day: Born April 19 1970: Kelly Holmes, British middle distance runner

Six days in August 2004 redefined the life of British middle distance runner Kelly Holmes but only in the aftermath of her double gold-medal winning display at the Athens Olympics did the price she paid to scale such athletic heights truly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020