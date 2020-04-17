Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simon Fry, John Ward retire from elite umpiring

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:23 IST
Simon Fry, John Ward retire from elite umpiring

Australians Simon Fry and John Ward have retired from elite umpiring, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Friday. South Australia's Fry officiated in 100 First Class, 130 List-A and 93 Twenty20 men's matches and won the CA Umpire Award four times in a career spanning 20 seasons.

On the other hand, Victorian umpire Ward, who called time on his career after 19 seasons in the elite ranks, stood in 32 white ball internationals, in a total of 87 First Class, 84 List-A and 117 T20 matches. "Never would I have thought that a chance meeting with a former teammate would lead to a twenty-year career in the game that I love. I believe the time is right to step aside and for someone else to experience the same opportunities, challenges and sense of satisfaction that I have enjoyed," Fry said.

"I feel fortunate to have made many wonderful friendships which I will treasure forever. I wish to thank the SACA, CA and the ICC for their support throughout my career. Most importantly, I thank my wife Rachel, our children and our families for their encouragement and support over the years," he added. Fry and Ward have enjoyed distinguished careers at the international and domestic level. The pair stood in their final match together, in the Marsh Sheffield Shield at Blundstone Arena in March.

"I feel very fortunate to have umpired cricket at this level for so long. It has been a privilege. The relationships I've developed with on-field colleagues, match referees, CA staff and players have been the highlight for me," Ward said. "My retirement creates an opportunity for someone else to experience this high-performance environment and I hope they enjoy it as much as I did." Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations, thanked both retiring umpires on behalf of the Australian cricket fraternity.

"We extend our congratulations and thanks to both Simon and John on their outstanding contributions to umpiring in Australia," Roach said. "Throughout their careers, Simon and John have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership. Both depart the umpiring ranks at the top of their craft and we wish them well in their retirement," he added PTI APA PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISS crew lands in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos Oleg Skripochka touched down on...

Private schools can only charge tuition fee during lockdown: Sisodia

No private school will be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. We have got several com...

European stock index futures as Trump eyes restart

European stock index futures surged on Friday, as financial markets globally drew strength from U.S. President Donald Trumps rollout of plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.Eur...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020