Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh for fight against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:34 IST
CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh for fight against COVID-19

The iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Friday decided to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. CCI President Premal Udani told PTI that an additional Rs 50 lakh will be raised with donations from its members.

"The remaining Rs 50 lakh will be used for community purposes. Even if there is no work, we are going to pay every staff member and every worker (of ours)," said Udani. "We have also several ex staffers and we would rather donate in that area. We also have support staff which is not on our rolls and support our endeavour, so want to do something for them. And also we want to work with couple of hospitals in our area by donating masks or PPE suits or other essential medicines," he added. CCI, which has hosted Tests and ODIs at its Brabourne Stadium, is an associate member of the BCCI.

Maharastra is one of the worst affected states in India with Coronavirus positive cases breaching the 3000 mark..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith handed permanent charge of CSA Director of Cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith was on Friday appointed Cricket South Africas permanent Director of Cricket for a two-year term, a post which he held on an interim basis since December last year. The 39-year-old was brought on board to put ...

Almost 25,000 to be freed under Myanmar prisoner amnesty

Myanmar announced on Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this weeks traditional New Year celebration. The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win...

UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

Sterling was stable on Friday, falling only slightly against the broad-based stronger dollar, after the UK said it would extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain could not ris...

Fast-fashion nightmare for Bangladeshi clothes makers

One day Parvin was toiling to meet the fast-fashion demands of European capitals, the next she was among hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi clothes workers made instantly jobless as the coronavirus pandemic struck. Big-name international ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020