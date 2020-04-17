Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland's football clubs get funds to ease virus fallout

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST
Scotland's football clubs get funds to ease virus fallout

The Scottish Professional Football League has released 1.8 million pound (USD 2.2 million) to lower-league clubs after the season outside the Premiership was ended due to the coronavirus. In a controversial vote, clubs opted to conclude the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns and the SPFL has now sent end-of-season payments to clubs in the lower three divisions.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Scottish football has been devastating, with no club left untouched or undamaged by the restrictions placed on our everyday life," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. "This unprecedented situation has left clubs facing the stark reality of an extremely challenging financial landscape that could have seen a number of our clubs simply cease to exist.

"These funds will help bridge the gap and support clubs through this incredibly difficult period." The Premiership season is yet to be concluded and Rangers, second in the top flight, have been vocal in their criticism of the ballot. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard labelled the situation an "absolute mess" and called for an independent investigation.

The Glasgow club, who voted against the SPFL's resolution, issued a statement on Thursday saying Doncaster and SPFL legal advisor Rod McKenzie should be suspended while they are the "subject of forensic examination". The resolution means Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have been named champions of the Championship, League One and League Two.

Partick Thistle, bottom of the Championship, and Stranraer, League One's bottom side, are relegated. Hearts would be relegated from the Premiership if the season does not resume and their owner Ann Budge was also angry with the vote.

"It is now of paramount importance that we do not give up in our efforts to right this wrong," she said..

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea

Hundreds of exhausted Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, docked in the western state of Maharashtra on Friday after about a month at sea.The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Singer R. Kellys New York sexual abuse trial postponed to SeptemberSinger R. Kellys sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that ...

World News Roundup: Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff: sources; UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Spains death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise dataSpains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peak...

There is more choice available for female actors on web, says Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who is making a comeback to acting with Voot Select original The Raikar Case, says unlike films, there is much more character development in web series, especially for female artistes. Bhave, who made a name for herself in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020