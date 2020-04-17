Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired Bears OL Long: Trubisky's time is up

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:12 IST
Retired Bears OL Long: Trubisky's time is up

Competition could be the precursor to relocation in the case of Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Retired offensive lineman Kyle Long said in a Windy City Podcast interview that the end is likely near for the former No. 2 overall pick.

"Long answer short, the writing is on the wall for my friend No. 10," Long said. "We are potentially going to see him in another jersey in years to come here sooner rather than later. I think Nick Foles was brought in to be the starting quarterback. There is no real secret there." Foles was acquired for a fourth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars and is versed in head coach Matt Nagy's offense. They are close friends who remained in contact since their time together in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Trubisky is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Bears holding a team option for 2021. He went 8-7 last season and the Bears missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North title in 2018. Long said he supports Trubisky, but the root cause of his troubles aren't skills, ability or potential.

"Unfortunately, help," Long said of what Trubisky needs to be better. "There are other guys that have struggled to stay healthy. I also think that the tight end position is something that needs to be addressed. You look at teams like San Francisco and Baltimore and they have strength in numbers when it comes to studs from the offensive line to the tight ends and we could really implement that in our offense. I know Matt Nagy understands that, but it's a matter of going out there and getting the right pieces." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday. The two-hour One World Together...

Sonakshi Sinha slams troller for asking Ramayan related question

Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has been in the eye of controversy ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of their popular mythological shows. Recently, during a question-and-answer session on social media, when a troll asked her a Ramaya...

Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

Puducherry, Apr 17 PTI A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran 32, along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the p...

Light rains bring temp down slightly in Delhi

Light rains in the national capital brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020