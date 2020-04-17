Left Menu
Lions GM Quinn welcomes trade for No. 3 pick

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:47 IST
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn is open to trading the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Given this year's virtual draft, Quinn said the scenario for a trade is not ideal, especially for a franchise likely facing a playoffs-or-bust mandate to avoid a major overhaul in January 2021. Quinn, who grew his scouting teeth with the New England Patriots, has never had a pick as high as the third overall selection.

"I've had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine," Quinn said Friday in a teleconference. "And then there will be more substantive talks next week if people are interested. I think the way, the world we're living in, with this being virtual, I think a lot of those things, if I'm going to do something, I think we'll have a pretty good idea Thursday afternoon of kind of where we stand. I don't think I'm going to be making a huge decision on trading the number three overall pick while I'm on the clock while I'm virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel." The top two picks in the draft are expected to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 -- followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to the Washington Redskins.

At No. 3, the Lions could be in position to receive big trade offers from teams hoping to get their pick of quarterbacks (Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are ranked as top-10 prospects by Field Level Media) or the top players at cornerback (Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State and CJ Henderson, Florida), defensive tackle (Auburn's Derrick Brown), offensive tackle (Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas or Alabama's Jedrick Wills) and linebacker (Clemson's Isaiah Simmons). The Lions have needs at each of those positions, including a quarterback who eventually can take over when Matthew Stafford retires.

"I could see a scenario, yes, but ideally, no. Obviously, I say this all the time, but it takes two teams to do a trade," Quinn said. "So when you're trading back, you're going to trade back after 10 or 11, you have to know the ramifications of that. You're going to get a different level of player. That has to be factored in with the compensation you're going to get back and if you feel good about losing out on one of those guys that you like higher." --Field Level Media

