Report: NBA set to start withholding player pay

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:43 IST
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement on 25 percent pay cuts for all players starting May 15, ESPN reported on Friday. The players are expected to receive their full paychecks on May 1, however.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal to withhold the portion of each player's paycheck would allow for a gradual reduction in salary should the "force majeure" provision of the collective bargaining agreement be enacted if the remainder of the season is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The force majeure clause gives the NBA the right to alter payment to players if an unexpected event impacts the league and prevents it from playing games. A pandemic such as the coronavirus outbreak is one of the listed causes for that clause to be applicable.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no set timetable for the season to resume. --Field Level Media

