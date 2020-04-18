Left Menu
Coronavirus: Manu Bhaker urges people to stay at home

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday urged people to remain at home to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:08 IST
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday urged people to remain at home to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. "Stay at home, outside is the corona. Be with your family and don't lose anybody," Bhaker said in a video post on Twitter.

Earlier, she had donated Rs 1 lakh to Haryana Corona Relief Fund to support the battle against COVID-19. The 18-year-old recently attained world number two ranking in the 10m Air Pistol Women's event.

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

