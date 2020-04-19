Left Menu
Report: Tagovailoa's Wonderlic worst among QBs

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 03:04 IST
Report: Tagovailoa's Wonderlic worst among QBs
Tua Tagovailoa scored 13 on the Wonderlic test, the lowest among this year's quarterback class, The Athletic reported. Bob McGinn reported the scores for the entire quarterback class assembled in Indianapolis in February and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow scored 34 on the 50-question math, vocabulary and quick reasoning exercise used for decades as a player evaluation tool.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge later reported more detail about Tagovailoa's testing, saying he scored a 13 when taking the test at Alabama in spring of 2018, then scored a 19 when taking it at the combine. The report added, "NFL teams have this information and there are no concerns." Quarterbacks average a score of 24. Peyton Manning scored a 28 in 1998. Tom Brady scored 33. Harvard graduate Ryan Fitzpatrick said he scored 48 on the test in 2005.

Burrow, per McGinn, ranked third in this year's quarterback class behind Iowa's Nate Stanley (40) and Georgia's Jacob Fromm (35). The Wonderlic is weighed differently in the overall evaluation process by the NFL's 32 teams. Some use the results as a true test of intelligence while others discount the results to some extent.

The Athletic published scores for the 12 quarterbacks who were at the NFL Scouting Combine: Nate Stanley (Iowa): 40

Jake Fromm (Georgia); 35 Joe Burrow (LSU): 34

Jake Luton (Oregon State): 29 Jordan Love (Utah State): 27

Justin Herbert (Oregon): 25 Anthony Gordon (Washington State): 25

Brian Lewerke (Michigan State): 25 Jacob Eason (Washington): 23

James Morgan (Florida International): 23 Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 18

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): 13 --Field Level Media

