Veteran Kolkata based sports journalist Goswami no more

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:11 IST
Veteran journalist Samir Goswami, a much-liked figure in Kolkata sports journalism fraternity, died on Saturday after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 65 and is survived by his wife. Loved for his amiable nature, Goswami worked for more than two decades in popular Bengali newspaper 'Bartaman'.

At a time when coverage of local sports in Kolkata was on the wane, Goswami was one of the few journalists, who would devotedly cover first division cricket league games and unfailingly updated the scores of hockey league matches as well results of lower division (second to fifth division) football leagues. He also diligently covered senior and junior level swimming competitions as well as table tennis events. After his retirement, he used to freelance for different media outlets, including AIR Kolkata. He represented Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club (CSJC) in J K Bose Trophy on many occasions apart from going as the manager. The CSJC and Kolkata Press Club deeply mourned the sudden demise of Goswami.

