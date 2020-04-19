He did a great job: Dejan Lovren hails Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren lauded Jurgen Klopp saying that the manager has done a great job and knows how to manage the team in both good and bad moments. "It's a learning process. The core of the team is here, starting from the manager - he did a great job here from the beginning," the club's official website quoted Lovren as saying.

"He showed everyone that he has the abilities and the skills and he knows how to manage the team in bad moments and in good moments," he added. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the football season, Liverpool were witnessing a brilliant season. The team was topping the Premier League points table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club.

Lovren, who has now been at Anfield for almost six years, said the club has a 'great balance' of young and experienced players. "It's important to have a mix between really young players, the middle [age] players and the experienced players. I think we have it, this is a great balance," he said.

"We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it. Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it's important to have a balance in the team. If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow," Lovren added. (ANI)

