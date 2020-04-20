Left Menu
Development News Edition

Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood

"It is something that needs to be discussed", said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:23 IST
Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood
Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood . Image Credit: ANI

"It is something that needs to be discussed", said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal. The whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is perhaps the right time to contemplate as to what will happen to cricket's oldest traditions once the sport gears back into action.

One tradition only specific to cricket is of applying 'saliva' on the ball to assist the bowlers to get the swing. Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match. As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can in trying to trouble the batsmen.

"I think the white ball would be fine, but Test cricket would be very hard. Bowlers rely on any sort of sideways movement in the air. If you didn't maintain the ball at all for 80 overs it would be quite easy to bat after that initial shine has gone," ESPNCricinfo quoted Hazelwood as saying. "Whether you use saliva or sweat, maybe one person can do it. I'm not sure. It's something that will have to be talked about when we get back out there and hopefully come up with a solution," he added.

Earlier this year, even India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was skeptical of using saliva on the ball ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. "We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts. We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," Bhuveshwar Kumar had said during a press conference earlier this year.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume. Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for the first time.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday. They were admitted in MY Hospital on...

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020