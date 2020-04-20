Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:59 IST
Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the country's soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice. The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It says it will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and on decisions by health authorities.

The government says strict protocols will have to be followed when teams begin training again. The Spanish league and the federation have created health protocols for the return to training. The league says the competition is not expected to resume until the end of May at the earliest and games will be in empty stadiums at first.

Government officials and the presidents of the league and the federation met for nearly eight hours this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujart COVID-19 count rises by 201 to 1,939; 8 more die

More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat, taking the tally to 1,939 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 71 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department official said. Out of th...

US-Taliban deal 'historic' opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday discussed the latest situation in the Afghan peace process with his Afghanistan counterpart Hanif Atmar and said that the US-Taliban deal provides a historic opportunity to bring peac...

UK civil servant launches unfair dismissal case against Priti Patel

Britains Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing legal action after a former top civil servant in her department lodged an employment tribunal claim on Monday for unfair constructive dismissal against the government. Philip Rutna...

In Spain, coronavirus death counts prompt anger, confusion

Spain already has one of the worlds highest death tolls from the coronavirus pandemic. But data indicating the true number of fatalities could be much higher is fueling public anger and could cause problems for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchezs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020