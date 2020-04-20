Reports: Giants showing interest in Oregon QB Herbert

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is garnering last-minute attention from the New York Giants, according to reports. Herbert, a four-year starter at Oregon projected as a top-10 pick, plays the same position as the Giants' top pick in 2019 -- Duke product Daniel Jones.

The interest in Herbert was first reported by NFL Network on Monday. The Giants reportedly have done a video interview with the quarterback and detailed scouting of his senior season. But the Giants aren't expected to select Herbert. The research is likely part of a larger plan to trade the No. 4 overall pick, former Eagles personnel man Joe Banner said on Monday. Banner said via Twitter the release of the Herbert intel is a smokescreen hatched to invite trade offers for the coveted first-round pick.

The No. 4 pick is thought to be a potential swing spot in the 2020 NFL Draft with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Chase Young (Washington Redskins) and any number of defensive players expected to be off the board with the first three selections. The Detroit Lions have the No. 3 pick. That means Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be available at No. 4, with the Miami Dolphins (No. 5) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) up next and in desperate need of a quarterback.

Gettleman greased the skids for a trade in a video conference on Friday, saying the Giants will "seriously entertain" offers for their first-rounder. --Field Level Media

