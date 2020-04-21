Left Menu
NFL-Order for the first round of the NFL Draft

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:32 IST
Order for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday: 1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills) 23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Soccer-Netherlands league season effectively over, says Dutch FA

The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday as the government extended a ban on major public events by three months, the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement. The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try ...

FOREX-Dollar rises on safe-haven demand as oil-linked currencies fall

The U.S. dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors fled riskier assets amid a slump in oil prices that sapped demandThe U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenbacks strength against s...

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....
