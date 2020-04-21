NFL-Order for the first round of the NFL Draft

NFL-Order for the first round of the NFL DraftReuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:32 IST
Order for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday: 1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills) 23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Redskins
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco ers
- New York Giants
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers