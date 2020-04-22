Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks GM: Door 'not closed' on Clowney

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:46 IST
Seahawks GM: Door 'not closed' on Clowney
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the door is not closed on the team re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft remains a free agent, and Schneider brought back former Seahawks pass rushers Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa while Clowney surveyed his options on the open market.

But Schneider said in a pre-draft call on Tuesday that the team remains open to bringing Clowney back as well. "He came in and did a great job for us," Schneider said. "We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer and so we had to conduct business. He knew that. Everything was very cordial.

"We've had great conversations. He's just going to feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes." The Seahawks acquired Clowney from the Houston Texans just before last season, and he went on to record only three sacks for a defense that tied for next-to-last in the NFL in sacks. However, he forced four fumbles, returned an interception for a touchdown, was a force against the run and played through a core muscle injury toward the end of the season.

The Tennessee Titans were considered the Seahawks' primary competition for Clowney early in free agency. They remain in the hunt, although general manager Jon Robinson said recently that pursuit could be impacted by what the team does in this week's draft. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have emerged as other potential destinations. Complicating Clowney's prospects has been the inability to travel to take physicals with teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the biggest factor apparently has been Clowney's initial asking price of more than $20 million per season -- which reportedly has decreased to the $17 million-$18 million range. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added Irvin and Mayowa, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season (8.5 by Irvin, 7.0 by Mayowa), and they have been tied to various pass rushers with the 27th pick in the first round. The Seahawks did use a first-round pick last year on L.J. Collier, who sustained a serious ankle injury in training camp and finished with only three tackles and no sacks in 11 games as a rookie.

Schneider does go way back with Clowney's agent, Bus Cook, who also represented quarterback Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers. "Pass rush is always something we're focused on," Schneider said. "Obviously we need to do a better job in that regard, and that's from an acquisition standpoint, from a developmental standpoint, and from a schematic standpoint."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Facebook investment to accelerate Jio's digital monetisation drive: Analysts

Facebooks move to pick up about 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms will accelerate Jios digital monetisation drive and put Reliance Industries RIL on course to turn net debt-free by March 2021, analysts said on Wednesday. RIL had restructur...

Rahul seeks suggestions from public for economic stimulus package for MSMEs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He said the party has launched a campaign for seeki...

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020