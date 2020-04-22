Seahawks GM: Door 'not closed' on Clowney

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the door is not closed on the team re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft remains a free agent, and Schneider brought back former Seahawks pass rushers Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa while Clowney surveyed his options on the open market.

But Schneider said in a pre-draft call on Tuesday that the team remains open to bringing Clowney back as well. "He came in and did a great job for us," Schneider said. "We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer and so we had to conduct business. He knew that. Everything was very cordial.

"We've had great conversations. He's just going to feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes." The Seahawks acquired Clowney from the Houston Texans just before last season, and he went on to record only three sacks for a defense that tied for next-to-last in the NFL in sacks. However, he forced four fumbles, returned an interception for a touchdown, was a force against the run and played through a core muscle injury toward the end of the season.

The Tennessee Titans were considered the Seahawks' primary competition for Clowney early in free agency. They remain in the hunt, although general manager Jon Robinson said recently that pursuit could be impacted by what the team does in this week's draft. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have emerged as other potential destinations. Complicating Clowney's prospects has been the inability to travel to take physicals with teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the biggest factor apparently has been Clowney's initial asking price of more than $20 million per season -- which reportedly has decreased to the $17 million-$18 million range. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added Irvin and Mayowa, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season (8.5 by Irvin, 7.0 by Mayowa), and they have been tied to various pass rushers with the 27th pick in the first round. The Seahawks did use a first-round pick last year on L.J. Collier, who sustained a serious ankle injury in training camp and finished with only three tackles and no sacks in 11 games as a rookie.

Schneider does go way back with Clowney's agent, Bus Cook, who also represented quarterback Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers. "Pass rush is always something we're focused on," Schneider said. "Obviously we need to do a better job in that regard, and that's from an acquisition standpoint, from a developmental standpoint, and from a schematic standpoint."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.