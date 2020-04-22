Left Menu
World Earth Day: Harmanpreet Kaur urges fans to protect 'Mother Earth

On the occasion of World Earth Day, India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur urged everyone to protect and preserve our 'mother earth'.

22-04-2020
India women's T20I skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur (file image). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Earth Day, India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur urged everyone to protect and preserve our 'mother earth'. "We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju posted a video showcasing an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju too made an appeal to preserve earth's "pristine natural beauty"

"On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve its pristine natural beauty. #IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju captioned the video. (ANI)

