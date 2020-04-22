Left Menu
Daren Sammy to captain St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy will captain St. Lucia Zouks in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy. Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy will captain St. Lucia Zouks in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. Coach Andy Flower in an official statement said, "I can't wait to work closely with Darren and for the island of St. Lucia. I worked with Darren five years ago when he captained the Peshawar team in the Pakistan Super League and we thoroughly enjoyed our time together."

"I know how passionate he is about his island and its cricket and we will do everything within our power to bring fun, entertainment, and success to St. Lucia," he added. Sammy has been part of the St. Lucia Zouks franchise since the inception of the CPL in 2013.

Recently Sammy represented Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League. "The franchise is dear to my heart and this year I am honored to lead the franchise one more time. Playing at home with passionate fans and the calibre of players I anticipate will be retained, I expect to bring silverware to St. Lucia," said Sammy.

Sammy has played 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is for West Indies. He made 1871 runs in the 50 over format while in the shortest format of the game he scored 587 runs. (ANI)

