Kiren Rijiju thanks junior-golfer Arjun Bhati for contributing to PM-CARES Fund

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday thanked junior-golfer Arjun Bhati for contributing to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:58 IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday thanked junior-golfer Arjun Bhati for contributing to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. Bhati on Tuesday donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES Fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018. The golfer had earlier donated Rs 4.30 Lakh after giving away his 102 trophies for combating COVID-19.

"I'm so proud of you @arjunbhatigolf! You Creamed it, You Middled it, You Boomed it, you Flushed it, You Ripped it, You Nailed it for India," Rijiju tweeted. After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

Among them is Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who had pledged Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. So far, 3,869 patients have been cured and discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

