Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murray 'would play' September French Open, if it goes ahead

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:01 IST
Murray 'would play' September French Open, if it goes ahead

Andy Murray has said that he would "definitely" play in the rescheduled French Open in September, if it is able to take place as planned. The tennis season has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic since last month and will not resume until mid-July at the earliest.

Wimbledon has been cancelled and Roland Garros organisers controversially moved the French Open until September 20-October 4, starting just a week after the end of the US Open, from its usual start date in May. "I'd definitely play on the clay, if it goes ahead," former world number one Murray told CNN.

"I'm a bit sceptical whether it will. I would imagine tennis would be one of the last sports to get back to normality because you've obviously got players, coaches and teams coming from all over the world into one area. "I'd be surprised if they're back playing sport by September time, but we'll see." Murray had been due to return from a hip injury at the Miami Open last month.

The 32-year-old Scot had considered retiring before surgery allowed him to make an initial comeback from injury last year, winning his first ATP title since 2017 in Antwerp last October. "I was training to get ready for that and that was going to be a good test. I was fit and feeling pretty strong," Murray, currently ranked 129th in the world, said.

Tennis chiefs said this week they were launching a relief programme would be launched to help lower-ranked players financially during the lockdown. "Players ranked 250-300 in the world, it's going to be really, really challenging for them," added three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

"And I think in the last few years, there has been some improvements and some changes, but probably not enough. "Sometimes you see the prize money cheque for the winner of the Grand Slams. And it's... something like $4 million. Could that money be used better and spent elsewhere in the earlier rounds or the qualifying draws or maybe used to grow some of the smaller events?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM urges all CMs to pursue matter of 3-pronged strategy with PM Modi

Following up on his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a 3-pronged strategy to bail out states from the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now urged his counterparts in all the states to pursu...

Delhi Police team at Tablighi Jamaat chief's farmhouse in UP's Shamli

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday reached the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad near Kandhla area in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district. Police did not immediately respond to the purpose of the visit.An FIR was regis...

Merkel calls for international cooperation against virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Thursday for international cooperation on the development of a vaccination for the new coronavirus, saying that the pandemic transcends borders and can only be countered jointly. Speaking to parliament...

12 new cases of coronavirus in Kanpur

Kanpur district reported 12 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the districts tally to 91, a senior official saidThe new cases are from&#160;Colonelganj, Coolie Bazar Kidwai Nagar, all hotspot zones,&#160;Chief Medical Officer Kanpur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020