Bills exercise option on CB White

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:38 IST
The Buffalo Bills exercised the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, the team announced Thursday. The deal guarantees White will remain with Buffalo through the 2021 season.

White, 25, received first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions. He also recorded 58 tackles and two forced fumbles. White has notched 12 interceptions and 181 tackles in 47 career games since being selected by the Bills with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. The lone contest he missed was the 2019 finale as Buffalo rested key players in preparation for its upcoming postseason game.

