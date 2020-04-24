Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't rush to restart La Liga, Bale warns

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:35 IST
Don't rush to restart La Liga, Bale warns

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale says there should be no rush to restart La Liga during the coronavirus lockdown as the Spanish football federation plans tests and a return to training. Testing players is being discussed with a view to completing the Liga season and thereby avoiding financial disaster, a source cose to La Liga told AFP on Thursday.

Bale said he wanted to get back into action but felt it wise to wait and see. "Everyone wants to play football, but the most important thing is everyone stays safe, we don't want to come back too early. We need to make sure everything is done safely so we avoid the second wave of this virus," Bale told British broadcaster BT Sports.

The Bundesliga in Germany, where there have been far fewer coronavirus deaths, said on Thursday they are "ready" to restart on May 9 but needed government approval. Rafael Ramos of the Spanish Association of Football Team Physicians said La Liga is planning to return to action in a series of stages.

"The idea according to La Liga is to test everyone on April 28 and 29," Ramos said on Spanish radio on Thursday. He added that the tests would be repeated every three or four days.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said several alternatives for a return to action were being mulled with May 4 slated for the return to training. "The scenarios we are looking at could see La Liga restart as early as 28-29 May, but could also be 6-7 June or even as late as June 28," Tebas said, calculating that the move could save Spanish clubs a billion euros in revenue if they complete La Liga and the European competitions.

- Awaiting government approval - ================================ Whatever Tebas wants, Spain is under a severe lockdown quarantine and is reeling after 22,000 deaths from coronavirus in the country so far. The Spanish players union (AFE) agree with Welsh winger Bale in his call for prudence.

"Ask yourself if this is really a good idea. Is it safe? isn't our main concern everybody's safety?," Diego Lopez the Espanyol goalkeeper said on Wednesday. Eight Espanyol players are sick with Covid-19.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets was also sceptical on the proposed dates. "I suppose it's workable, to train without getting too close to the other guys, showering at home, but meetings and travelling to a match would be difficult," said Busquets.

Others have been more defiant. "I'm hearing stuff about May 4 or May 11. No way will I be going back to training (then), nor will I play. I'll tell you that straight right now," said Rafael Jimenez, a central defender at Liga 2 leaders Cadiz.

Athletic Bilbao player Ander Capa was more open to a return. "I'm optimistic, I believe we'll get restarted and I hope by June we'll all be playing again," he told Radio Popular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Packers trade up for Utah State QB Love

Fifteen years after taking Aaron Rodgers as Brett Favres successor, the Green Bay Packers pulled a similar move on Thursday night, trading up to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pi...

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020