Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST
Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies

Jace Prescott, an older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died. He was 31. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the Cowboys said Thursday in an official statement. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Jace Prescott was perhaps best known for joining Dak, 26, and oldest brother Tad in a commercial for Campbell's Chunky Soup. Dak Prescott has Jace's initials tattooed on his right arm and Tad's initials on his left.

Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013. Jace Prescott died Thursday morning, according to Jason Pugh, assistant athletic director of media relations at Northwestern State in Louisiana, per USA Today. Jace Prescott played on the team's offensive line from 2008-10.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday night. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banned Vienna protest against lockdown draws 200

A crowd of around 200 defied a police ban to gather in central Vienna on Friday for a protest against Austrias coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions have been in place for more than a month and helped flatten the curve of infections. The g...

Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison - sources

Prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday, activists and a source close to him told Reuters.Hamid, 69, died in the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, having suffered a stroke on Apr. 9...

TN CM puts Chennai, other urban areas under full shutdown mode

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days,...

Twitter allows Trump disinfectant videos, says they do not violate COVID-19 policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday that video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.A Twitter spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020