Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies

Jace Prescott, an older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died. He was 31. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the Cowboys said Thursday in an official statement. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Jace Prescott was perhaps best known for joining Dak, 26, and oldest brother Tad in a commercial for Campbell's Chunky Soup. Dak Prescott has Jace's initials tattooed on his right arm and Tad's initials on his left.

Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013. Jace Prescott died Thursday morning, according to Jason Pugh, assistant athletic director of media relations at Northwestern State in Louisiana, per USA Today. Jace Prescott played on the team's offensive line from 2008-10.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday night. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy." --Field Level Media