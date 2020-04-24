Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League players should resist pressure over wage cuts, says Keane

PTI | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:54 IST
Premier League players should resist pressure over wage cuts, says Keane

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has told players at the Premier League's top clubs to ignore pressure to take pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. English football has been halted since mid-March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 and clubs at all levels are feeling the pinch.

Premier League chiefs, due to meet with clubs next week, are committed to finishing the season but there is no indication of when it will resume. Britain, on lockdown until May 7 at the earliest, has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 18,000 hospital deaths.

Earlier this month, top-flight clubs agreed to consult with their players over deferrals and reductions amounting to 30 percent of their salary but only a handful of clubs. Only Arsenal have so far agreed a 12.5 percent cut in wages, while Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United and Watford players are to defer a part of their salary.

Keane, the former Ireland assistant manager, acknowledged the pressure on players to take a pay cut but said he would not do so if placed in a similar position. "The way I look at it now, particularly after the way I left Manchester United, I wouldn't take a pay cut from anybody if I was at one of the bigger clubs," he told Sky Sports.

"I know there is pressure on players, but it is nobody's business what you do with your wages." Keane believes more pressure should be put on the billionaire club owners to honour their wage bills than on players. "If they want to stick to their guns and say they want their full wages when you've got a billionaire in the background, do it," added Keane.

"Don't be swayed by some sort of pressure from the media, who write lies anyway about certain players." There is a general acceptance among Premier League clubs that matches will be played behind closed doors if the competition can resume, with restrictions on mass gatherings likely to remain in force for the foreseeable future. The Premier League said a number of complex scenarios were being worked through, with fears that failure to finish the season could cost it more than �1 billion ($1.2 billion).

- Neville plea - ================ Keane's former United teammate, Gary Neville, said the Premier League should borrow against future television earnings to safeguard English football's financial survival. "The future revenues are into the tens of billions in the Premier League and more if they wanted to extend their TV contracts," said Neville, also the co-owner of League Two Salford City.

"The idea of basically borrowing at this time 300 or 400 million, 500 million pounds, which is more than an affordable number, doing a soft deal with a bank on a loan to give the FA (Football Association), the EFL (English Football League), the players, whoever it is -- the National League need 15 million. "I've gone from opportunity to despair to almost now pleading with somebody at the Premier League just to do the right thing for the game." "There are 20 league clubs," he said on Sky. "They have to do it. The Premier League and the clubs are the only people who can stop this becoming absolute carnage economically and saves the fans at lower levels." Gary Hoffman has been appointed as the new chairman of the Premier League. He will succeed interim appointment Claudia Arney on June 1.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banned Vienna protest against lockdown draws 200

A crowd of around 200 defied a police ban to gather in central Vienna on Friday for a protest against Austrias coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions have been in place for more than a month and helped flatten the curve of infections. The g...

Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison - sources

Prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday, activists and a source close to him told Reuters.Hamid, 69, died in the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, having suffered a stroke on Apr. 9...

TN CM puts Chennai, other urban areas under full shutdown mode

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days,...

Twitter allows Trump disinfectant videos, says they do not violate COVID-19 policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday that video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.A Twitter spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020