Left Menu
Development News Edition

International soccer stars to test mettle in virtual tourney

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:19 IST
International soccer stars to test mettle in virtual tourney

Eleven international stars will take the virtual pitch during an online eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 tournament on Sunday. Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) and Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) will bypass the round of 16 and advance straight to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

McTominay was quick to call his shot ahead of the #StayHomeWithPES tournament, which will be broadcast on eFootball PES 2020's official YouTube channel. "I've got my eyes on a final against Antoine Griezmann," McTominay said, per dotesports.com. "He might be a World Cup winner, but he won't be ready for me."

Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Rafael Leao (A.C. Milan), Nassim Boujellab (Schalke 04), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Greg Stewart (Rangers) and Aleksei Sutormin (Zenit) also will compete in the tournament. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move.The budget carrie...

U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.The CDC reported it...

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a game changer, advocated for an additional review.The dr...

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020