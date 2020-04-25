Philippe Coutinho undergoes minor surgery, sidelined for 2 weeks

Bayern Munich's midfielder Philippe Coutinho on Friday underwent a successful operation on his right ankle. The 27-year-old footballer who has contributed nine goals for the club will begin his rehabilitation programme in 14 days.

"On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed. The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery programme in around 14 days," the Bundesliga club said in an official statement. Coutinho may not miss any games, however, as it is still unclear when the tournament will resume in Germany following the COVID-19 outbreak that has halted most football across Europe.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume. (ANI)