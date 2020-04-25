Left Menu
Pakistan's former captain Sana Mir announces retirement

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:33 IST
Pakistan women's cricket team's former captain Sana Mir on Saturday announced her decision to retire from international cricket, bringing down curtains on a 15-year-long successful career. During a successful career, Mir, 34, played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

In a statement, Mir said: "Last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport." She remembered everyone who helped her in her journey and spoke about the progress women's cricket has made in recent years. 'It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women's cricket.

"I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage. The off-spinner is her country's leading ODI wicket-taker with 151 scalps in 120 matches at an average of 24.27, while her 89 T20 Internationals wickets from 106 matches are only behind Nida Dar's 98.

"During my cricket journey, I have met and built strong friendships and bonding with some amazing cricketers in women's cricket. "When I reflect on my debut, it gives me great satisfaction that I have been part of the process that has eventually resulted in a packed-to-capacity Lord's for the Women's World Cup 2017 final, something that was further boosted by a record 87,000 spectators for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final. "These are great success stories for women''s cricket.

Mir is also Pakistan's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs (1,630), and is among a select group of players to have the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She has the rare achievement of having played 100 T20Is. "I would like to extend my gratitude to ICC for its continuous support to women's cricket. Tournaments like ICC Women's Championship have been a real game changer, especially for teams like Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka as they proved vital in helping us express our talent at the international level.

"Last but not the least, all the cricket fans and supporters around the world. Words fall short when I want to thank all of you for your love, support and encouragement you extended in the past 15 years. Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan paid tribute to Mir. "On behalf of Pakistan cricket, I congratulate Sana Mir on a highly successful career. "She has been the face of Pakistan women's cricket for many years and the real source of inspiration for the young generation of women cricketers.

"Through her determination and passion, Sana broke the glass ceiling for women cricketers in the country. "Through her performances, she not only improved the profile of women's cricket in Pakistan, but also enhanced the image of Pakistan globally." PTI AH AH KHS KHS

