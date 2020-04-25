Left Menu
Development News Edition

Middle distance runner Khatun handed 4-year ban for dope flunk, NDTL had failed to detect it

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:36 IST
Middle distance runner Khatun handed 4-year ban for dope flunk, NDTL had failed to detect it

Middle distance runner Jhuma Khatun has been banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit of the world governing body for testing positive for a banned substance -- steroid -- in a nearly two-year-old doping case which the NDTL had failed to detect. The 31-year-old Khatun's dope sample collected during the National Inter-State Championships in June 2018 in Guwahati returned negative when it was tested by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here. Khatun had won a bronze each in 1500m and 5000m in that Guwahati meet.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) then decided to test the sample of Khatun at its Montreal Laboratory in Canada and it returned positive for dehydrochloromethyl testosterone. Khatun results from June 29, 2018 to November 21, 2018 will now be annulled. It was not only Khatun's sample but also of other four Indians, including 2017 Asian champion quartermiler Nirmala Sheoran, whose dope samples returned negative at NDTL but found positive when tested in Montreal.

WADA referred Khatun's results management to the AIU which notified Khatun of the charges and provisionally suspended her in November 2018. Khatun waived her right for the confirmatory 'B' sample test and accepted the adverse analytical finding (AAF). She, however, informed AIU that she was unsure how dehydrochloromethyl testosterone came to be present in her body. The AIU pressed Khatun to explain how the banned substance was present in her body.

In January 2019, Khatun provided the AIU with her medical file, which, upon review, did not reveal the origin of the AAF. The AIU issued a notice of charge on Khatun early this month and she was offered an opportunity to admit the Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV) and accept a four year period ban, or to request a hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal by no later than April 13. Khatun, who was also a part of the 2011 Asian Championships 4x400m relay race silver-winning quartet, then admitted the ADRV and accepted the four year ban.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Frontline personnel among others infected by COVID-19 in AP, tally crosses 1,000

Frontline workers engaged in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 including doctors were among the fresh cases of the virus reported from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, where overall number crossed the 1,000-mark. Two fatalities were repo...

Chess Players Forum approaches FIDE to resolve AICF crisis

The Chess Players Forum, a collective group of players in the country, has appealed to the world federation FIDE to step in and resolve the crisis in the affairs of the national body AICF. The Chess Players Forum functions as a voice for th...

WB govt not providing logistical support, relevant info on COVID-19: Central team

A central team on a visit to West Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation on Saturday flagged non-cooperation on the part of the state government over providing logistical support and other relevant information. In a letter to Chief Secreta...

Maha lockdown: Action against 174 PDS outlets for violations

The Maharashtra government has registered offences against 39 fair price shops and suspended licenses of 87 other PDS outlets for alleged misappropriation of food grains during lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, state food and civil sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020