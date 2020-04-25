Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Draft enters final stretch as Pro Bowler Trent Williams traded to 49ers

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:13 IST
NFL-Draft enters final stretch as Pro Bowler Trent Williams traded to 49ers
The trade came early in the fourth round of the draft, which was taken to a "virtual" format for the first time ever, as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced prospects, coaches, and personnel into lockdown. Image Credit: Flickr

The third and final day of the NFL Draft kicked off on Saturday with the Washington Redskins trading seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round selection in 2021.

The trade came early in the fourth round of the draft, which was taken to a "virtual" format for the first time ever, as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced prospects, coaches, and personnel into lockdown. Teams will continue to fill out their rosters in rounds four to seven as Commissioner Roger Goodell maintains that the upcoming season, set to kick off Sept. 10, will move forward as scheduled.

Williams, who sought a trade away from Washington after a long-standing dispute with the team, will land with the Niners as the reigning NFC champions lose six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley, who plans to retire, according to the NFL Network. The quarterback-rich draft has gone largely without any technological glitches, as the league adapts to its scaled-back format away from the usual glamour of the annual affair.

Three quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy-winning, first pick Joe Burrow, University of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, and Oregon's Justin Herbert were among the first six selections for the first time since 1999. One of the rare few live sports events left on the calendar in the COVID-19 era, the first night of the draft drew a record-breaking average of more than 15.6 million viewers tuning in on Thursday.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Riot reveals details of Valorant competitive mode

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Plans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus 'immunity' levels - PM

Plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. The World Health Organizat...

Embraer hits out after Boeing scraps $4.2 billion tie-up

Boeing Co on Saturday pulled out of a 4.2 billion deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division, sparking a furious response from its jilted partner and leaving plans for a U.S.-Brazil alliance from regional jets to jumbos in tatters. The c...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, and the number of confirmed cases of the illness is expected to reach 3 million in coming days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interac...

NFL-Draft enters final stretch as Pro Bowler Trent Williams traded to 49ers

The third and final day of the NFL Draft kicked off on Saturday with the Washington Redskins trading seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round selection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020