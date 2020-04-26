Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:50 IST
Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers
Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round selection in 2021, multiple outlets reported. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks. Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round selection in 2021, multiple outlets reported.

"I'm thankful this is over. Thanks to Dan [Redskins owner Snyder] and the organization for all they've done for me," Williams told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after the trade. "Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I'm focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers." The trade was set in motion by the expected retirement of veteran 49ers tackle Joe Staley, 35, who announced later Saturday his official decision to retire.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, has started 181 games for the 49ers since 2007. Williams was named to the Pro Bowl from 2012-18 before he elected to sit out all of last season. He cited issues with the Redskins' medical staff for doing so following what he perceived was a misdiagnosis of a cancerous tumor in his head.

Williams, 31, said he would have reported last season had the Redskins guaranteed the final two years of his five-year, $68 million contract extension. He has one year remaining worth $12.5 million. Schefter said the 49ers are expected to restructure the final year of Williams' deal but that the veteran will report and will play for San Francisco in the 2020 season.

Williams will be familiar with the offense. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was the Redskins' offensive coordinator from 2010-13. Earlier Saturday, Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, issued a statement denying that their camp quashed a proposed trade to the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN said the Vikings and Redskins had been in talks for about a month.

Meanwhile the Redskins added a tackle to their roster in the fourth round on Saturday, drafting LSU's Saahdiq Charles with the 108th overall pick. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020