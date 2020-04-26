Left Menu
Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:42 IST
Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft review

Detroit Lions 1 (3). Jeff Okudah, CB

6-1, 205, Ohio State 2 (35). D'Andre Swift, RB

5-8, 212, Georgia 3 (67). Julian Okwara, DE

6-4, 252, Notre Dame 3 (75). Jonah Jackson, G

6-3, 306, Ohio State 4 (121). Logan Stenberg, G

6-6, 317, Kentucky 5 (166). Quintez Cephus, WR

6-1, 202, Wisconsin 5 (172). Jason Huntley, RB

5-9, 193, New Mexico State 6 (197). John Penisini, DT

6-1, 318, Utah 7 (235). Jashon Cornell, DT

6-3, 285, Ohio State Grade: B-

For the most part, the Lions played it right down the middle of the fairway. Okudah should be an upper-echelon starter from Day 1, and Swift raises the ceiling in the backfield while providing insurance for oft-injured Kerryon Johnson. After a bet on potential in Okwara, beef was added up front with two mauling guards. Detroit could have addressed defensive tackle earlier, but there isn't much to quibble with. Best pick

The Lions hoped to trade down from No. 3, but when they couldn't find a deal, they took Okudah over Auburn DT Derrick Brown. They shouldn't regret it, as Okudah is as complete of a cornerback prospect as you'll find in college. He has some Champ Bailey-like qualities. Upside pick

Once pegged as a future first-rounder, Okwara never put it all together for the Fighting Irish, but he still had quality production (13 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss since 2018) and is a great athlete. The Lions might hope pairing Okwara with his brother, Detroit DE Romeo Okwara, can help him blossom. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

