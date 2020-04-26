Left Menu
Development News Edition

San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 07:41 IST
San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review

San Francisco 49ers 1 (14). Javon Kinlaw, DT

6-5, 324, South Carolina 1 (25). Brandon Aiyuk, WR

6-0, 205, Arizona State 5 (153). Colton McKivitz

6-6, 306, West Virginia 6 (210). Charlie Woerner, TE

6-5, 244, Georgia 7 (217). Jauan Jennings, WR

6-3, 215, Tennessee Grade: B+

The Super Bowl runner-ups are operating like a win-now team, which can be risky but is understandable. Kinlaw won't fill Buckner's shoes alone, but he's much cheaper. The 49ers added two catch-and-run aces for Kyle Shanahan's offense in Aiyuk and Jennings, with the former bringing speed and the latter providing physicality. They also capitalized on Washington's lack of leverage by acquiring Trent Williams for third- and fifth-round picks, a huge addition. Best pick

Trading Buckner had to hurt, but the 49ers used the ensuing pick on Kinlaw to help replace him. Kinlaw needs some development -- particularly against the run -- but he could be a devastating pass rusher with power and athleticism, in the mold of Kansas City's Chris Jones. Upside pick

Aiyuk isn't a finished product, as he must work on his route-running and releases against press coverage. But he has terrific speed and strength -- making him a weapon in Shanahan's scheme -- and rare length (80-inch wingspan) to make contested catches. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Warm California weather draws crowds outdoors

A spring heat wave drove an uptick of people to California beaches, golf courses and trails, leading to the closure of one coastal park as authorities warned people not to swarm recreational areas for fear of igniting a deadly coronavirus s...

Rugby-Wallaby Toomua calls for rethink of 'outdated' Super Rugby

Wallabies flyhalf Matt Toomua has joined calls for a rethink of the Super Rugby competition once the sport re-starts after the coronavirus shutdown. The Melbourne Rebels back believes the competition, which features 15 teams across Australi...

Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: Report

A train presumed to belong to North Koreans Kim Jong-un has been spotted at a station in the states eastern coastal town of Wonsan amid speculation about the leaders health, a US monitor said on Sunday, citing commercial satellite imagery o...

Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators

Around this time of year, Floridians dont just have to worry about aggressive drivers on the road they should be on the lookout for aggressive alligators, too, according to officials who on Friday had to remove a 9-foot 2.8-meter gator fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020