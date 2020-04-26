Left Menu
Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:22 IST
1 (9). C.J. Henderson, CB 6-1, 204, Florida

1 (20). K'Lavon Chaisson, DE 6-3, 254, LSU

2 (42). Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR 6-1, 227, Colorado

3 (73). DaVon Hamilton, DT 6-4, 320, Ohio State

4 (116). Ben Bartch, OT/G 6-6, 309, Saint John's (Minn.)

4 (137). Josiah Scott, CB 5-9, 185, Michigan State

4 (140). Shaquille Quarterman, LB 6-1, 234, Miami (Fla.)

5 (157). Daniel Thomas, S 5-10, 215, Auburn

5 (165). Collin Johnson, WR 6-6, 222, Texas

6 (189). Jake Luton, QB 6-6, 224, Oregon State

6 (206). Tyler Davis, TE 6-4, 250, Georgia Tech

7 (223). Chris Claybrooks, CB 6-0, 176, Memphis

Grade: B After a fire sale that began with trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars had 12 picks -- seven in the top four rounds -- and traded none. Marrying value and need is easy with so many picks (and holes), but the Jaguars did well. Henderson and Scott provide much-needed cornerback help, and Chaisson could be a star. Jacksonville also bolstered the trenches and found value in Johnson and Luton. The only drag is the talent exodus that cultivated the extra picks.

Best pick Perhaps the best pass-rusher in the draft after Chase Young, Chaisson could have reasonably gone in the top 10 or 15. Instead, he provides the Jags an athletic, versatile bookend to 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen, with Yannick Ngakoue demanding a trade.

Upside pick Henderson and Chaisson also fit this category, but Shenault is one of the more unique players in the draft. He is built and plays like a running back, but he also has terrific hands and leaping ability. If he's healthy and sharpens his route-running, the ceiling is very high.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

