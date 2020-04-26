Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:27 IST
Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (29). Isaiah Wilson, OT 6-7, 350, Georgia

2 (61). Kristian Fulton, CB 6-0, 197, LSU

3 (93). Darrynton Evans, RB 5-10, 203, Appalachian State

5 (174). Larrell Murchison, DT 6-3, 297, NC State

7 (224). Cole McDonald, QB 6-3, 215, Hawaii

7 (243). Chris Jackson, CB 6-0, 186, Marshall

Grade: C After very aggressive drafts of late, the Titans played it straight, keeping most of their picks and adding a 2021 sixth-rounder. But did they get enough in return? Wilson fills a need but might not be ready to play, and Fulton has concerns despite being good value. On the plus side, Evans can fly, an ideal complement to Derrick Henry. Also boosting the grade is that missing fourth-round pick... which went to Miami last year for Ryan Tannehill.

Best pick Fulton is far from a perfect prospect -- he relies too much on his ability to recover -- but he was nice get after being considered a first-round pick by many. It should also take pressure off him to be the third cornerback behind Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler.

Upside pick Wilson's tape alone does not merit a first-round pick, but there are only so many people that big who can move the way he does. A redshirt sophomore coming out, he still needs seasoning, but the ceiling is very high. He could develop behind Dennis Kelly early on.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Doctors body urges Union Health Minister to provide accommodation to home quarantined medics

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association FORDA has written to the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, seeking assistance regarding accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states that ...

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. The protesters on Saturday oppose having N...

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Ha...

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020