Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni, says Mohit Sharma

Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:17 IST
Every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni, says Mohit Sharma
Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper. Sharma has played quite a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 31-year-old pacer applauded Dhoni during an Instagram Live session on the official handle of Delhi Capitals. "As a person, he (Dhoni) is a very nice human being, he is a simple person, I try to learn from him to the best manner possible, whenever you meet him, he will never make you uncomfortable, he has the quality of staying neutral at all times, I have played under him, every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni," Sharma said.

"Dhoni Bhai always keeps the team first, whenever the team loses, he goes to attend the media sessions and ends up taking responsibility of the loss, but whenever the team wins, he sends the match-winner to attend the press conference, the entire team understands the viewpoint of Dhoni," he added. Mohit Sharma was slated to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL this year, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Was not able to get into my domestic side as spinner: Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday revealed that he was not able to make it to his domestic side as a spinner and this prompted him to become a medium-pacer. Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner ...

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020