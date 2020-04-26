Left Menu
Youngsters don't want to play Test cricket, they focus more on IPL: Jasprit Bumrah

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that many young cricketers in the team don't want to play the longest format of the game and they focus more on IPL and limited-over format.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:31 IST
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Image Credit: ANI

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that many young cricketers in the team don't want to play the longest format of the game and they focus more on IPL and limited-over format. In an Instagram Live session with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the veteran asked the pacer to give an honest answer about the youngsters' mindset towards Test cricket.

"It is a sad reality that many young cricketers tell me that they want to play IPL. I feel sad that they don't realise the importance of Test cricket. Many people tell me that I came into the Indian side because of IPL, but I believe it is a myth," said Bumrah. He continued: "I played IPL in 2013. I was not regularly playing IPL. I was also playing Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Your base is created by the Ranji Trophy. It is a harsh reality that young players do look to play shorter formats."

The 26-year-old has so far played 68 Tests for India and bagged 68 wickets at an average of 20.33. "Maybe by playing shorter formats, you get fame and money. You get big money at a young age by playing in the IPL. My finances are handled by my mother. I have seen that young guys want validation from the people on social media. At the end of the day, you do not become good cricketers by validation on social media," Bumrah explained.

Yuvraj, a veteran of 40 Tests, believes that the longest format of the game builds players for the other formats too. "I desperately wanted to play Test cricket for the country. But the thing is that when you play five-day cricket, it will automatically improve your limited-over cricket," Yuvraj said.

Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He managed to pick up six wickets in the series. However, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

Bumrah would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

