Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson picks Kohli, de Villiers as best batsmen in the world

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson picked India skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers as the best batsman in the world at the moment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:19 IST
Williamson picks Kohli, de Villiers as best batsmen in the world
Virat Kohli (L) and AB de Villiers (R). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson picked India skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers as the best batsman in the world at the moment. In an Instagram live session with his SunRisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner, the Kiwi revealed that Kolhi is hungry for dominating in all three formats and he has set the bar so high for others.

"It's very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson said. "Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high," he added.

Kohli is currently at the second spot in the ICC Test rankings while he sits at second place in the ODIs format. In the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batsman stands at the tenth place. On the other hand, Williamson has played 80 Tests for Blackcaps and scored 6476 runs at an average of 50.99. In 151 ODIs, he amassed 6173 runs including 39 tons and fifties.

He captioned the side to the ICC World Cup final last year where Kiwis were denied their maiden title on a technicality after the final with England ended in a tie even after the Super Over. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020