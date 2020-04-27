Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure of replacing Dhoni behind wickets was immense: KL Rahul

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:30 IST
Pressure of replacing Dhoni behind wickets was immense: KL Rahul

The pressure to replace iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps was "immense" due to high expectations from fans says K L Rahul, who has been doing the wicket-keeping duty for India in the limited overs format for some time now. Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India in the limited overs format since last year's ODI World Cup in England. Rahul kept the wickets in the limited overs series against Australia in January this year and also during the team's tour to New Zealand.

"I was nervous when I was doing it for India because of the crowd pressure. If you fumble, people feel that you cannot replace MS Dhoni. The pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps," Rahul told Star Sports on its show 'Cricket Connected'. Rahul, who has played 32 ODIs and 42 T20Is, said keeping the wickets is not alien to him since he dons the gloves during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also when he plays for his Ranji side Karnataka.

"People who follow cricket know that I haven't been away from wicket-keeping for too long as I donned the gloves in the IPL and every time I played for Karnataka," the 28-year-old said. "I am always in touch with wicket-keeping but am also somebody who is more than willing to take up the role if the team needs me to," he stressed. Dhoni's career is a matter of intense speculation. Many former players feel that it won't be easy for Dhoni to make it to the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now The big easingMore U.S. states prepare to ease coronavirus restrictions this week despite continued warnings from health experts that there is still too little diagnostic testing. ...

Life insurance companies register 11.4 pc growth in premium income in FY20

Indias life insurance companies clocked 11.36 per cent growth in their collective premium income at Rs 48.26 lakh crore during the fiscal ended March 2020, data from Irdai showed. The 24 life insurance companies collective premium income st...

COVID-19: SER produces masks, hand sanitiser for its staff

The South Eastern Railway SER has made nearly 92,000 face masks and more than 5,000 litres of hand sanitiser for the use of its healthcare personnel and staff to ensure their safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said ...

Spain registers 331 more deaths, toll rises to 23,251

Spain has recorded 331 more deaths linked to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll in the country to 23,251, said the Health Ministry on Monday.The number of deaths in the last 24 hours has slightly increased from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020