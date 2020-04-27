Left Menu
Reports: Bulls hire 76ers' Eversley as GM

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:06 IST
The Chicago Bulls are set to name Marc Eversley as their new general manager, multiple outlets reported Monday. Formally the senior vice president of personnel for the Philadelphia 76ers, Eversley was selected by new Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, who previously named JJ Polk of the New Orleans Pelicans as assistant general manager.

Eversley replaces Gar Forman, who was fired earlier this month after 22 years with the team. Forman had been the GM since May 2009 and was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2011. Other candidates for the position included Mark Hughes from the Los Angeles Clippers, Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks' Michael Finley.

Eversley had been with Philadelphia since May 2016. He previously worked in the front offices of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. A native of Ottawa, Canada, Eversley becomes the first black general manager in Bulls history.

Chicago was 22-43 when the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season in mid-March. The Bulls have not been to the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. --Field Level Media

