Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Bad back rules Nadal out of virtual reality charity match

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:05 IST
Tennis-Bad back rules Nadal out of virtual reality charity match

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to being out of action for months due to injuries taking a toll on his body but when the Spaniard pulled out from a virtual reality tennis match that would have been contested using a game console - it raised a few eyebrows. The claycourt king had been expected to take on gamer DjMariio as part of a virtual Madrid Open charity event - but ended up being a no show on Monday.

"We had Rafa, but I think he had an issue on his back today, I think he was injured, so he requested to play (again) tomorrow," tournament director Feliciano Lopez said, according to Eurosport. Nadal, who in the past has been unable to defend his Wimbledon or Olympic titles due to injuries, beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 4-3(3) in his first group game.

With the coronavirus pandemic having wiped out the global tennis schedule until at least mid July, the hole in the calendar is this week being filled with Madrid's 'virtual' event. Sixteen men and 16 women are battling it out on a Manolo Santana Stadium that has been recreated in exquisite detail in the Tennis World Tour video game designed by Nacon Gaming.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesperson saidThe Pakistani troops initia...

No 'V-shaped' recovery for U.S. economy likely without more stimulus -White House adviser

The U.S. economy needs another, fourth stimulus bill that could push it to take off again in what is commonly called a V-shaped recovery, one of the top White House advisers charged with blunting economic damage from the global coronavirus ...

Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions to May 14

Algeria will extend movement restrictions for the second time by 15 days until May 14 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime ministers office said on Monday. Authorities in the North African country earlier this month ex...

Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.At a time when even developed countries are asking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020