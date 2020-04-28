Report: Texans to release S Gipson

Report: Texans to release S GipsonReuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:43 IST
The Houston Texans plan to cut safety Tashaun Gipson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. Gipson, 29, signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Texans in March 2019.
His release would create $3.2 million in cap space and leave $4.25 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap. Gipson started 14 games for Houston in 2019 and posted 51 tackles and three interceptions, including a 79-yard pick-six against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 6.
He finished the season on injured reserve with a back injury. A Pro Bowl selection with Cleveland in 2014, Gipson has played in 112 games (104 starts) with the Browns (2012-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Texans. He has 450 career tackles, 47 passes defensed and 23 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
