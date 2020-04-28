Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NFL creating alternatives for 2020 schedule

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:18 IST
Report: NFL creating alternatives for 2020 schedule

The NFL is forming contingency plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, Sports Business Daily reported Monday, including season openers more than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as three weeks. Just days after the league hosted its first-ever virtual draft, with coaches, team representatives and players all at home, the NFL is trying to be proactive when it comes to schedule changes that might be needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the start to Week 6. The Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., could be moved from Feb. 7 all the way back to Feb. 28. "We've been in constant communication with the NFL and we're totally focused on Feb. 7, 2021," Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins told Sports Business Daily.

Also under consideration is the elimination of the bye week for each team, skipping the Pro Bowl and the elimination of the extra week between the NFC and AFC championship games. According to the report, all Sundays in February are under consideration for Super Bowl LV in order to adapt to whatever schedule changes are needed.

Two early-season slates of games could be moved to back end of the season, per the report. Another week reportedly could feature matchups only of teams with the same bye week, so if bye weeks are eliminated those contests could be made up with minimal disruption. The NFL schedule is expected to be released on May 9, though Sports Business Daily reported that it likely will come with caveats about potential changes.

"One thing I've learned about what we are going through as a country is you can't tell a week from now much less three months from now," commissioner Roger Goodell said last week on ABC's "Good Morning America." "So, our job is to be ready. We will obviously be ready to make alternatives." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally. MSCIs broadest index of A...

'Elegant' solution reveals how universe got its structure

The universe is full of billions of galaxies -- but their distribution across space is far from uniform. Why do we see so much structure in the universe today, and how did it all form and grow A 10-year survey of tens of thousands of galaxi...

Report: Biden accuser spoke to neighbor of alleged assault

An associate of a former Senate aide to Joe Biden says the woman told her about her allegations of sexual assault against Biden now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in the 1990s. The account, which was published Monday in B...

Biden already working with team on transition planning

Former Vice President Joe Biden is already working with a team to plan for his transition in preparation for winning the White House in November, he told donors during a virtual fundraiser Monday night. Biden said he has been meeting with f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020