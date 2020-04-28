Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ian Smith awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding service to cricket

Ian Smith, the former Kiwi cricketer, and veteran broadcaster on Tuesday was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding service to cricket.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:32 IST
Ian Smith awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding service to cricket
Former New Zealand wicket-keeper Ian Smith (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ian Smith, the former Kiwi cricketer, and veteran broadcaster on Tuesday was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding service to cricket. He was honoured by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on the first day of the virtual awards ceremony for 2019-20.

"I am so grateful. It makes me quite emotional actually to think about joining the list of people who have already won this award," Smith said in an official statement. "The playing aspect was the realisation of a dream. I fondly remember the times keeping to Sir Richard Hadlee, watching Martin Crowe bat sides into submission and all the other guys playing their part as well," he added.

Smith played 63 Tests and 98 ODIs for his country, and now he has made himself a household name with his commentary as he has called in many of New Zealand's greatest moments of the past two decades. Other cricketers to have received this award include Walter Hadlee, Merv Wallace, John Reid, Graham Dowling, Richard Hadlee, and Ewen Chatfield.

NZC also announced the T20 men's and women's players of the year. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was Women's Super Smash Player of the Year, while Devon Conway, the South Africa-born batsman who is on the verge of qualifying to play for New Zealand, won the Men's Smash Player of the Year.

Conway scored 543 runs in the Super Smash, at an average of 67.87, and a strike rate of 145.18. On the other hand, Devine registered 365 runs and took 12 wickets.

The second group of domestic award winners will be announced on Wednesday, while the international award winners will be named on Thursday and Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6

A top-secret documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from May 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc shares its title with Michelle Obamas best-selling 2018 memoir B...

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games w...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics `difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...

Tokyo Olympics unrealistic without a vaccine?

The head of Japans medical association thinks it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without an effective coronavirus vaccine. I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible, Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020