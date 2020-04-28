Left Menu
Miss racing, there's big void in my life: Lewis Hamilton

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that the lack of racing action has left a big void in his life.

28-04-2020
Miss racing, there's big void in my life: Lewis Hamilton
Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. Image Credit: ANI

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that the lack of racing action has left a big void in his life. However, the ace driver also said that the current time has given everyone a perfect opportunity to reflect on their lives and come out as a better person.

This year, no Formula One race has taken place and all the scheduled races until June have been called off. Taking to Twitter, Hamilton wrote: "I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven't started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, when it's gone there's definitely a big void. But there are always positives to take from these times".

"Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Let's not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let's come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits," he added. On Monday, the organisers of the French Grand Prix confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announced that the decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," the Formula 1's official website said in a statement. It became the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis.

Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet said: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event". (ANI)

