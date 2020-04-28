Sports-On this day... April 29

ON THIS DAY -- April 29 April 29, 1995

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur striker Juergen Klinsmann beats Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman to score an equaliser in the Premier League north London derby at Highbury. The 1994-95 season was Arsenal' worst campaign in the Premier League, with the Gunners finishing 12th in the standings after they sacked long-serving manager George Graham.

The league campaign was also Klinsmann's most prolific of his career, netting 20 league goals, before his transfer to German side Bayern Munich in the off-season. April 29, 1999

SOCCER - Brazil striker Ronaldo celebrates in the heavy rain after scoring against Barcelona in a 2-2 draw during a rare friendly match between a national team and a club. The Spanish club were celebrating its centenary year and had invited Brazil for the match, with Ronaldo -- a former Barca player now at Inter Milan -- opening the scoring. Barca's Rivaldo also scored although he was playing for Brazil.

Ronaldo would go on to sign for Barca's arch rivals Real Madrid in 2002 to join a host of stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and David Beckham -- who were together called the 'Galacticos'. April 29, 2001

MARATHON - Around 10,000 runners fill Madrid's main street at the start of the 24th edition of the Madrid marathon. The men's race was won by Spaniard Jose Ramon Rey while Cuba's Mariela Gonzalez won the women's race. Gonzalez would win the 2002 race as well.

The last 10 km of the course is uphill -- which makes it difficult for runners to produce fast times -- and the course record set in 2019 by Kenya's Reuben Kerio is nearly seven minutes behind compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's world record. April 29, 2001

FORMULA ONE - Spanish King Juan Carlos laughs with German world champion Michael Schumacher and Ferrari team director Jean Todt during a visit to the pits prior to the start of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya. Schumacher was on pole position ahead of McLaren-Mercedes driver Mika Hakkinen but the Finnish driver took the lead and looked destined for top spot on the podium before his car ground to a halt on the final lap due to mechanical problems.

"I feel very sorry for Mika," Schumacher said. "We had a very entertaining race and then he jumped me at the last pit stop... Seeing him retiring on the last lap, five corners from the end... it's shocking." April 29, 2004

SOCCER - Wayne Rooney launches Coca-Cola's one million ball giveaway in Liverpool to get the nation kicking for Euro 2004. Only 18 years old at the time, the Euros proved to be a launchpad for Rooney. He scored four goals in the group stages to become the competition's youngest ever scorer, before England were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

His performances were enough for Manchester United to make Everton an offer of around 27 million pounds ($33.50 million) two months later to make Rooney the most expensive teenager at the time. April 29, 2006

SOCCER - Chelsea players celebrate with the Premier League trophy following a 3-0 home win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Managed by Jose Mourinho, it was Chelsea's second consecutive league title that was aided by a nine-match winning run at the start of the season, after which they never relinquished their lead.

Chelsea also set the record for most home wins in a season (18), which was later equalled by Manchester United and Manchester City in the 2010s. April 29, 2008

SOCCER - Manchester United's Paul Scholes scores the winner in a 1-0 win over Barcelona during their Champions League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford. The first leg ended 0-0 and 14 minutes into the second, Scholes pounced on a loose pass to strike the ball with venom from 27 yards out to find the top corner. United then beat Chelsea on penalties in the final to lift their third title.

The iconic goal would go down in United folklore as one of his greatest but 12 years after that thunderous strike, Scholes admitted that he 'miskicked' it and sliced it off his foot. April 29, 2008

TENNIS - Spain's top seed Rafa Nadal celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for his fourth consecutive title in Monaco. Nadal would win the title eight years in a row between 2005-2012 and has won the tournament a record 11 times in 12 finals, losing to Novak Djokovic in 2013.

It was also the third consecutive time Nadal beat Federer in the final and the Spaniard has a 24-16 record over the 20-times Grand Slam champion. April 29, 2015

BOXING - Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr of the U.S. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines face off during a final news conference at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two champions faced each other in a welterweight unification bout that was dubbed the "Fight of the Century" on May 2 where Mayweather's defensive brilliance trumped Pacquiao's all-out attack as the American won on a unanimous decision.

The fight generated record pay-per-view revenue in the United States of $400 million from 4.4 million buys, with the majority of the revenue going to the boxers and Mayweather taking the larger share. April 29, 2016

SOCCER - Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he was cited as a witness in an appeal by UEFA President Michel Platini against FIFA's ethics committee's ban. Platini was banned for eight years along with Blatter over a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) made to the Frenchman by FIFA with Blatter's approval in 2011 for work done a decade earlier.

FIFA's ethics committee, which imposed the ban, said the payment, made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election, lacked transparency and presented conflicts of interest. The CAS later reduced Platini's suspension to four years. ($1 = 0.8061 pounds)($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs)