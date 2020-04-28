Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 British Grand Prix to be staged behind closed doors

The 2020 British Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors as coronavirus continues to rage.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:27 IST
2020 British Grand Prix to be staged behind closed doors
Formula 1 logo. Image Credit: ANI

The 2020 British Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors as coronavirus continues to rage. The Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that the race will not take place in front of fans given the current situation of the pandemic in the country.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," said Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle in an official statement. "We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible," he added.

Formula One is currently working on a revised calendar for the 2020 season after the pandemic forced a series of postponements and cancellations of races. On Monday, the organisers of the French Grand Prix confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Grand Prix thus became the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro names Mendonça as justice minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday. Mendona previousl...

Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till June 30

The government has extended the deadline to bid for Air India by two months till June 30, as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activity globally. This is the second extension in the deadline to submit bids by investors for Air Ind...

EU governments risk clash with EU exec in bid to save tourism season

European Union governments risk a clash with the EU executive arm over their support for travel firms issuing vouchers for cancelled holiday deals without giving customers the option of cash refunds as required by EU law, diplomats said.Cou...

COVID-19: 3 doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive

Three doctors of civic-run SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for novel coronavirus two days ago, officials said on Tuesday. Precautionary measures like quarantine and close monitoring were in place in this connection, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020