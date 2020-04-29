Tim Southee, Tom Latham take first-class honours at NZC awards

Pacer Tim Southee claimed his third Winsor Cup for First-Class performance while Tom Latham won his first New Zealand Cricket award on day two of the 2020 honours. Southee claimed 41 wickets at an average of 22 on pitches in Sri Lanka, Australia and at home in New Zealand. "It's a great honour," Southee said, upon receiving the Winsor Cup (virtually) from New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"When you see the great players who have won the award in the past it's pretty humbling to see my name on it. The Test win in Colombo was really special as we were able to bounce back from a defeat in Galle in challenging conditions," he said. "The way we played our Test cricket at home this summer was especially pleasing. To beat England first up was a great effort and then to perform so well against a very good Indian side was immensely satisfying," he added.

On the other hand, Latham was the Blackcaps run-scoring machine in Tests with 875 First-Class runs from 12 matches, with three centuries, including a match-defining hundred in Colombo. Latham's season was also notable for his selection in the ICC Test Team of the Year 2019 alongside BJ Watling and Neil Wagner, as well as being awarded his 50th Test cap in the New Year's Test against Australia at the SCG.

Wellington Firebirds batsman Devon Conway was named the Men's Domestic Player of the Year for a second straight year, after becoming the first man to top all three domestic run-scoring charts in the same season. Conway's supreme domestic men's award made it two honours in two days after the Wellington Firebirds star claimed the men's Super Smash Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

The supreme women's domestic award was claimed by Northern Spirit's Katie Gurrey, who also took out the Ruth Martin Cup for batting after she amassed 992 runs across the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash campaigns. Title-winning Wellington Blaze seamer Jess Kerr was rewarded for her break-out season by winning the Phyl Blackler Cup for domestic bowling, after topping both the women's and men's Super Smash wicket-taking tables with 20 wickets at an impressive average of 10.

The winners of the ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards will be announced live on the NZC YouTube channel on Thursday. (ANI)