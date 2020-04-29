Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian footballers' union furious at ban on team training

PTI | Milan | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:43 IST
Italian footballers' union furious at ban on team training
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's footballers' union (AIC) has slammed the government's decision not to allow a return to training for team sports while easing coronavirus restrictions for individual athletes. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that individual athletes can train from May 4, but team sports, including football, must wait until at least May 18.

The AIC said the decision left footballers "perplexed and surprised". "The idea seems discriminatory, even illogical to let individual sporting disciplines enter training grounds, but not professional footballers and other athletes registered for team disciplines," the AIC, headed by former Italian international Damiano Tommasi, said in a statement.

"The rule also risks aggravating and not containing the risk. "For professional athletes this phase of training after such a long period of enforced stop is necessary to avoid injuries and be ready to start training in groups from May 18." Italy's 20 top-flight clubs have voted unanimously to complete the league season which has been on hold since March 9, but the final decision will be down to the government.

In France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday that professional football, rugby and other sports cannot resume until the end of the summer. Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora defended his government's cautious approach as Italy grapples with a virus which has killed over 27,000 people in the country.

"The prudence we are having concerning football is what still leaves a glimmer of hope of resuming the championship," Spadafora wrote on Facebook. "The alternative is to do as France did, to say that football stops here.

"Everything will depend on the evolution of the health crisis and our ability between now and May 4 to respect the rules. "If we think that from May 4 it's all over and we can resume anything without respecting the rules and take a whole series of precautions, we are wrong and we risk finding ourselves in a worse situation than before."

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-NRL probes locked-down Cleary dancing on TikTok videos

The National Rugby League has launched a fresh probe into a social distancing breach by Nathan Cleary after videos emerged of the Penrith Panthers halfback dancing with women on Tiktok.Cleary on Tuesday was fined A4,000 2,600, with another ...

'Extreme assumptions', Irrfan is still fighting: actor's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours

Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for colon infection at a city hospital here and brushing aside rumors that the actor had passed away, his spokesperson said these are extreme assumptions, which are fictional. The spokesperson in a statem...

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if Frances new coronavirus regulations dont allow them to play matches in the country, the clubs president has said. Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after Frenc...

LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship LEC, EsportsCharts announced Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020