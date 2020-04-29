Left Menu
MotoGP races in Germany, Netherlands and Finland cancelled

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:58 IST
The MotoGP races in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland in June and July have been cancelled, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and promoter Dorna Sports announced on Wednesday. "The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the cancellation of all three events," they said in a joint statement.

The German Grand Prix was scheduled from June 19-21 at the Sachsenring and the Dutch MotoGP from June 26-28 at Assen, the only circuit to have hosted a motorcycle grand prix every year since the championship began in 1949. The Finnish race was scheduled to be held for the first time at the brand new KymiRing from July 10-12.

All three countries have prohibited large gatherings to combat the spread of coronavirus. "It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix," Dorna's CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

"We very much look forward to returning to the Sachsenring and the TT Circuit Assen in 2021, and eagerly await the Grand Prix debut of the new KymiRing next season." The first eight rounds of the 2020 season had already been cancelled or postponed. While the next race still standing on the calendar is the GP of the Czech Republic at Brno on August 9, Ezpeleta on Monday suggested trying to start the season at the end of July in Europe, adding that the most likely scenario was a race without spectators.

He said "the most important thing" was to "organise races and broadcast them on television". Meanwhile, a Dorna spokesman told AFP on Wednesday, that the French MotoGP, originally scheduled for May 15-17 at Le Mans, "hopes to be able to make an announcement by May 15" on a possible new date. AFP PDS PDS

