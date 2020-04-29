Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:05 IST
PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar
Image Credit: Flickr

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as a defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show. Rizvi, the long-serving legal advisor of the board, made it clear he had initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Akhtar and also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency under its cybercrime laws.

In the legal notice sent to Akhtar, Rizvi highlighted legal charges and punishments awarded to the former fast-bowler throughout his career. He also demanded that he retracts his statements, tenders an unconditional apology, pays PKR 100 million in damages, and refrains from repeating and making defamatory remarks against the lawyer in the future. Akhtar, who did a video on the three-year ban imposed on the controversial Umar Akmal has also ended up irking the Pakistan Bar Council which in a statement cautioned him to be careful with his words while talking about the legal fraternity.

The council, in particular, said it was disappointing to hear the comments Akhtar had made about Rizvi, a respected member of the legal fraternity. "Shoaib Akhtar should be very careful in his discussions on matters pertaining to the legal community," the statement said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was disappointed with Akhtar's poor choice of words while commenting about its legal department. "The language used by Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilized society. The PCB's legal advisor, Mr. Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights." Akhtar, who has also got into trouble in the recent past because of his YouTube channel, defended Umar in his video and criticized the three-year ban on him imposed by the PCB Disciplinary Panel. He also mocked Tafazzul Rizvi and questioned his legal experience, claiming he (Tafazzul) always only complicated matters between the board and players.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs, oil … women? Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O rganized crime is mutating in Mexico as gangs who steal oil and sell drugs try a lucrative new line of work trafficking people, according to a top official fighting mo...

Mamata asks private hospitals not to refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private hospitals of the state not to refuse any patient approaching them for treatment of coronavirus infection. The chief ministers appeal came after allegations were raised th...

Children reimagine cities with paper and glue amid coronavirus lockdowns

From fantastical skyscrapers to sprawling green spaces, children are creating their own cities while under lockdown, using designs from a renowned British architecture studio.Foster Partners project, which includes drawing trees and buildi...

Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chief

A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly uploading a derogatory postagainst Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCPsupremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, apolice official said on WednesdayThe accused ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020